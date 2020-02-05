Miss Arkansas State University crowned

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Sherwood junior majoring in interdisciplinary studies was crowned Miss Arkansas State University for 2020.
Apple Dennie, 21, won the 46th annual competition presented Tuesday night by the Delta Theta chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.
Her service platform, according to a news release, is “Build the Picture: Providing Positive Influence in Young Minority Women.”
In addition to her title, Dennie received a $5,000 scholarship from A-State.
Kenzie Williams, 21, of Benton was named first runner-up. She received a $750 scholarship.
Olivia Grace Smith, 20, of Lepanto won the Miss Congeniality Award.
Rounding out the top 5 were:
- Makayla Sprinkle, 19, of Harrisburg
- Kayla McGee, 21, of Lonoke
- Maria Cissell, 19, of St. Louis, Mo.
According to the news release, the contest is an official Miss America preliminary. Dennie will now begin preparations to compete in the upcoming Miss Arkansas competition.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.