Westside and Brookland renewed their rivalry Tuesday evening. Riley Felkins dropped 33 points as the Warriors beat the Bearcats 52-35.
NEA HS Basketball Scoreboard (2/4/2020)
Westside 52, Brookland 35 (Boys)
Walnut Ridge 71, Sloan-Hendrix 47 (Girls - Lawrence County Tournament Semifinals)
Hoxie 60, Hillcrest 31 (Girls - Lawrence County Tournament Semifinals)
Valley View 70, Southside 50 (Boys)
Blytheville 71, Pocahontas 51 (Boys)
Melbourne 52, Rector 45 (Boys)
Melbourne 62, Rector 24 (Girls)
Cave City 45, Cedar Ridge 32 (Boys)
Cave City 50, Cedar Ridge 30 (Girls)
Tuckerman 70, Palestine-Wheatley 36 (Boys)
Tuckerman 66, Palestine-Wheatley 34 (Girls)
Newport 72, Riverview 61 (Boys)
Newport 49, Riverview 27 (Girls)
Corning 53, Piggott 43 (Boys)
Rivercrest 80, Trumann 63 (Boys)
Riverside 44, BIC 38 (Boys)
Ridgefield Christian 55, Mammoth Spring 34 (Boys - Warriors clinch share of 1A-3 title)
McClellan 58, Wynne 55 (Boys)
Wynne 54, McClellan 52 (Girls)
Izard County 91, St. Joe 51 (Boys)
Earle 88, Barton 26 (Boys)
Manila 67, Walnut Ridge 53 (Boys)
Marked Tree 72, EPC 67 (Boys)
Viola 72, Flippin 37 (Boys)
Mills 76, Forrest City 45 (Boys)
Forrest City 66, Mills 23 (Girls)
McCrory 93, Cross County 77 (Girls)
Maynard 62, Harrisburg 34 (Girls)
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.