Nettleton & Batesville win the Hot Shots of the Week (Jan. 27th - 31st)

It’s time to announce the Hot Shots of the Week for January 27th through the 31st. Nearly 400 total votes were cast on the kait8.com Sports page
Boys Winner: Nettleton
Nettleton wins the boys vote by 6 votes over Ridgefield Christian. DaVares Whitaker ended the 3rd quarter by hitting a shot from past half court. He dropped 26 points and 11 rebounds including the game winning bucket. The Raiders beat Searcy on January 31st.
Girls Winner: Batesville
Batesville wins the girls vote by 36 votes over Viola. Isabella Higginbottom rifles one ahead, Taylor Rush snags and tacks on two and the tweet. The Lady Pioneers won on Tuesday, they’re currently 23-1 overall, 12-0 in 4A-3.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.