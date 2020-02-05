Norfork Lake to receive trees damaged during storm

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - The work of several groups and a student from Calico Rock High School helped make the difference recently as nearly 40 mature trees that were damaged during a January wind storm will provide new life at an area lake.
According to a media release from the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission, the trees will be cover for fish at Norfork Lake.
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the student and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began working on the project Jan. 30. An official with AGFC said the opportunity happened after the storm uprooted several trees that had blocked access to boat docks and roads at the lake.
“We’ve worked together on many habitat projects in the past, so they gave us a call to see if we could make the best of a bad situation. The trees could be used to help anglers and fish instead of them going to waste being drug into the woods and burned. It was a no brainer,” Cody Wyatt, a fisheries habitat biologist with AGFC, said.
The trees will also be placed in at least eight new fish attractor locations, officials said.
The lake has at least 200 fish attractor sites, which can help anglers.
“With the water being clearer in this area, sportfish should begin to relate to the new cover very quickly,” Jeremy Risley, a district fisheries supervisor in Mountain Home, said. “Anglers should begin to see some fish using the cover quickly if they haven’t already.”
