One killed in Fulton Co. crash

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - A Fulton County man was killed Tuesday in a one-vehicle crash near Glencoe, according to Arkansas State Police.
Michael Ault, 63, of Salem was going east in a 2003 Ford Taurus around 2:15 p.m. Feb. 4 at Comfort Trail Road and Highway 62/412 when the crash happened.
According to ASP, the vehicle left the road, struck a tree and overturned.
The weather was rainy and the road was wet at the time of the crash, ASP noted in the preliminary fatal crash summary.
