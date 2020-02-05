School stays open using air filtration and cleaners to prevent the flu

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - An aggressive flu virus has forced some schools in Region 8 to close, but schools miles away have remained open.
The Greene County Tech School District in Paragould is no stranger to the flu. They have kept the virus at bay by using a proactive approach.
The custodial closets from floor to ceiling see lots of things purchased to kill all types of viruses.
“We use chemicals from our chemical supply company that we know have been proven to kill Flu A and Flu B viruses and other viruses,” Assistant Superintendent Scott Gerrish says.
The school’s concern … the high school classrooms.
A total of 15 percent of students missed school last week due to illnesses, totaling about 130 students.
Custodians and teachers are wiping all surfaces and areas often. Increased cleaning after school is ensuring the germs are kept away.
Gerrish says school nurses have also joined the team effort.
“They've been busy,” he says. “This time of year, a lot of action coming in and out of their offices. They do a good job of screening and making sure the students who have certain symptoms get to a doctor and get quarantined from the school.”
Gerrish says air plays a big role in controlling the flu.
A grant from Entergy Arkansas recently improved their air units in the classroom to control the humidity and bring fresh air into the classrooms.
