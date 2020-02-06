Area U.S. Senators discuss impeachment vote

WASHINGTON, DC (KAIT) - Several area United States Senators said Wednesday that while they took their role as jurors in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump seriously, they said they believed the case took away from more important issues being discussed in the nation’s capital.
The U.S. Senate voted 52-48 against an impeachment article, acquitting President Trump of abuse of power, while voting 53-47 against an impeachment article, acquitting the President of obstruction of Congress.
Both votes were well short of the 67 votes needed to convict President Trump. During the trial, the Democratic House managers argued the President abused his power involving the Ukraine situation, while attorneys for President Trump argued that the House managers violated the President’s constitutional rights including his due process rights throughout the impeachment debate.
Sen. John Boozman (R-Ark.) said each senator took their responsibility seriously during the trial. However, he said the decision is ultimately up to voters.
“The attempt to turn the impeachment power into a weapon of partisan, political convenience will do more damage than any other aspect of this chapter of our history,” Sen. Boozman said in a Tweet. "Soon, voters will get to decide who they would prefer lead our country, and I trust them to make that decision.
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) said he believes the impeachment issue is political.
“The Democrats wanted to use impeachment to cast a cloud of suspicion over the president in an election year. Their purpose was not to seek the truth but to punish a president whom Democrats loathe,” Sen. Cotton said in a Tweet.
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) said he believes there is an opportunity after the vote to get things done.
