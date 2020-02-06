City welcomes growth by bringing in business

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Paragould continues to grow along with the demand for new businesses. Deciding where those businesses can be located requires city officials to work together, officials said.
The population growth within city limits can expand the limits of rezoning commercial development.
Mayor Mike Gaskill says rezoning will push the city forward.
However, rezoning is only one step in the process of bringing in new businesses. The city must make sure everything is up to par.
Permits and designs are required for consideration. Officials and inspectors make sure those stores, restaurants, or houses will be built well.
“We have tried to improve all of those things to make sure that everything we build is going to be something that’s going to be in good shape for a long time,” he says.
The Planning Commission and many others keep this process running smoothly, Gaskill said.
“That is something that we created about eight or nine years ago to make sure we try to improve the city to make it look better so people will because that’s where we get complaints and we work on it,” he says.
The city tears down existing properties to bring in new ones by condemning them.
Gaskill says over 400 buildings have been torn down over the years.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.