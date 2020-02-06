Father faces child endangerment, after screaming at five-week-old baby

“Derek Brown admitted to knowing that methamphetamine was being used inside the trailer while the baby was present, admitted to yelling and screaming at the infant child on Jan. 21, 2020 while possibly shaking the child in a non-violent manner, and allowing the child to go without baby formula for at least one day,” Craighead County deputies said in the affidavit. “One witness confirmed hearing Derek Brown yell at the infant child and to seeing him shake the child and one witness could only confirm the yelling and screaming occurring but was unable to see the child during that time.”