Father faces child endangerment, after screaming at five-week-old baby

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Sharp County man faces a endangering the welfare of a minor charge after he reportedly screamed and yelled at a 5-week-old baby, plus knew about drug use in a trailer where the child was, according to Craighead County deputies.
Derek Brown, 26, Cherokee Village was arrested Feb. 6 on suspicion of endangering welfare of a minor-1st degree-risk of death-physical injury-desert under 10 after an investigation by Craighead County deputies.
Craighead County deputies went to a home Jan. 22 on Craighead County Road 137 after getting a call about the five-week-old baby not breathing.
The child was taken to a Memphis hospital with “bruising on the back, possible metaphyseal fractures of the lower extremities," police said at the time.
Deputies later interviewed the child’s mother, Raine Rayann Everett, 19, of Walnut Ridge and Brown.
Everett was also arrested on suspicion of first-degree battery/knowingly causing serious injury to a person under 5 and extreme indifference to the value of a human life in connection with the case.
“Derek Brown admitted to knowing that methamphetamine was being used inside the trailer while the baby was present, admitted to yelling and screaming at the infant child on Jan. 21, 2020 while possibly shaking the child in a non-violent manner, and allowing the child to go without baby formula for at least one day,” Craighead County deputies said in the affidavit. “One witness confirmed hearing Derek Brown yell at the infant child and to seeing him shake the child and one witness could only confirm the yelling and screaming occurring but was unable to see the child during that time.”
Officials said Brown was cooperative with authorities during the investigation and agreed to be interviewed.
A $25,000 bond was set for Brown, who will be arraigned Feb. 28 in circuit court.
