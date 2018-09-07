A Few More Snow Showers Tonight

Flurries and light snow showers will crank back up this evening. Little to no accumulation on elevated surfaces, roads should mainly just be wet as most of Region 8 stays above freezing. By midnight, most of the snow should be isolated areas of flurries as skies start to clear. We all drop below freezing into the upper 20s by morning. Skies will be partly cloudy and highs back in the mid-40s for Friday. We’ll stay dry until the evening when a few more rain showers will be possible That disturbance passes quickly, and we’ll be dry for Saturday under mostly sunny skies. Two more storm systems move through next week bringing more rain. Rain chances look their highest Sunday night into Monday morning and Wednesday.