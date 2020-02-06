Fugitive, member of Aryan Brotherhood of Texas arrested in Bernie, Mo.

BERNIE, Mo. (KFVS) - A fugitive and member of the Aryan Brotherhood out of Texas was arrested in Bernie.
Christopher David Robinson, 40, was arrested on Thursday, February 6 at his home on Howell Street on a Texas DPS warrant for a parole violation. The original offense of assault by choking. He was considered armed and dangerous.
According to Bernie police, he was listed on the Texas top 10 most wanted fugitives at the time of his arrest. The Texas Department of Public Safety offered a reward of up to $7,500 for his capture.
Police say Robinson is also a member of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas.
According to the Texas DPS, Robinson has an extensive criminal history, including convictions for weapons, drugs and assault offenses, as well as evading arrest. He has served time in TDCJ prison on multiple occasions and was last released on parole in August 2018. He has also served time in federal prison.
Robinson will be held at the Bernie Police Department with no bond until transported by Texas DPS.
According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas was inspired by the California Aryan Brotherhood.
According to the FBI, the Aryan Brotherhood, a violent white supremacist gang, formed in the California state prison system in the late 1960s.
