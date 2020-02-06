Gun, wallets, credit cards stolen from multiple vehicles

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple reports of vehicle breaking and entering cases Wednesday kept Craighead County sheriff’s deputies busy.
The first report came in just after 7 a.m. on County Road 374.
The victim told Deputy Dustin Norwood someone entered his unlocked personal and work vehicles overnight. He did not notice anything missing from his work truck, but the crooks stole a knife valued at $75 and a headlamp worth $30 from his personal vehicle.
Just before 7:30 a.m., another deputy responded to another reported vehicle B&E.
The victim, who lives on CR 303, reported finding his back glass “busted out.” He reported his Smith and Wesson M&P Shield 9mm handgun valued at $469 and a Stream Light Stinger flashlight valued at $129 as missing.
The vehicle, according to the incident report, was “locked up and parked in the driveway.”
A little more than 30 minutes later another deputy was dispatched to CR 313 where a man reported someone entered his pickup truck and went through his console but nothing was missing. The truck was unlocked.
Just before 10 a.m., a man went to the sheriff’s office to report discovering someone had entered his vehicle, which was parked at CR 391 overnight, and stolen his wallet and a set of keys. He made the discovery when he stopped to buy gas, the report said.
The fifth report of the day came in just before 2 p.m. when a woman who lives on CR 318 reported someone entered her unlocked vehicle and stole her purse containing $200 cash and various credit and gift cards.
Currently, there are no suspects.
If you have any information that can help investigators, contact Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).
