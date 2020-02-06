Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

CHINA-OUTBREAK-UNIVERSITIES
Universities cancel study-abroad programs amid virus fears
Universities all over the world are scrambling to assess the risks to their programs from China's virus outbreak. Some are canceling study-abroad opportunities and prohibiting travel affecting hundreds of thousands of students. In the U.S., the cancellations add to the tension between two governments whose relations were already sour. The scare also threatens to cause lasting damage to growing academic exchange programs that reached new heights over the last decade and a half. China sends far more students to the U.S. than any other country, more than 369,000 in the last academic year. The U.S. sends over 11,000 students to China annually.
Snowfall blankets Texas, Oklahoma; Deep South to see storms
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A winter storm is bringing snowfall as far south as El Paso, Texas, while areas of the Deep South are at risk of severe weather including tornadoes and torrential rains. The National Weather Service says winter storm warnings and advisories are in effect from eastern New Mexico to the St. Louis metropolitan area on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Storm Prediction Center says severe storms are possible across much of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama later in the day. In Oklahoma, the heavy snow prompted the closure of the state Legislature, and dozens of traffic wrecks were reported in the Oklahoma City area.
Arkansas judge OKs testing of evidence on executed inmate
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge has approved an agreement that will allow new tests of fingerprint and DNA evidence that two groups say could exonerate a man executed in 2017. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen approved the agreement between the city of Jacksonville and the sister of Ledell Lee, who was executed for the 1993 slaying of Debra Reese. The American Civil Liberties Union and the Innocence Project had sued the city seeking the release of the evidence. The agreement allows the DNA evidence to be tested by an independent lab and for the fingerprints to be uploaded into a national database.
Former Sens. David and Mark Pryor back Biden for president
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former Arkansas governor and senator David Pryor and his son, former senator Mark Pryor, are supporting Joe Biden's bid for the Democratic presidential nomination. The former vice president's campaign announced the endorsements from the Pryors on Tuesday. Arkansas is holding its primary on March 3 along with more than a dozen other states. David Pryor served as Arkansas governor from 1975 to 1979 and went on to serve three terms in the U.S. Senate. Mark Pryor served two terms in the Senate before losing re-election in 2014.
Arkansas revenue remains above forecast, last year's figures
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas' finance office says the state's January revenue remained above forecast and above the same month last year. The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration said Tuesday that the revenue was helped by higher-than-expected corporate income and sales tax collections. Arkansas has accumulated a surplus of roughly $94 million since the fiscal year that began July 1. The department says individual income tax collections in January were above the same month last year but below forecast. The state paid out slightly more in individual income tax refunds in January than forecast.
Homicide investigation launched after 2 found dead in car
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (AP) — The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says a homicide investigation is underway after two people were found dead in a burning car in southern Arkansas. The car fire was reported Monday afternoon in a rural area of Columbia County. The Banner-News reports that police are investigating the deaths as homicides, but few details have been released, including a cause of death.