Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

ELECTION 2020-SENATE-KANSAS-ABORTION
Abortion is unlikely complication in Senate race in Kansas
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A fight in the Kansas Legislature over protecting its power to restrict abortion has become an unlikely complication in the Republican primary race for an open U.S. Senate seat even though the top GOP candidates all oppose abortion. Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle is campaigning for higher office as state lawmakers seek to put a proposed anti-abortion amendment to the state constitution on the ballot. Wagle has been pointing to her work for the amendment to boost her campaign. Meanwhile, many Republicans see the GOP race as a contest between immigration hardliner Kris Kobach and U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall of western Kansas.
EXPANDING MEDICAID-KANSAS
Plan for work requirement is focus of Kansas Medicaid debate
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans expect to consider a work requirement when a Kansas legislative committee this week begins debating a bipartisan bill for expanding Medicaid, and that's despite opposition to the idea from a GOP leader. The Republican-controlled Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee is starting its debate Thursday on a bill containing an expansion plan from Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning, a Kansas City-area Republican. A final committee vote on the entire bill is expected next week. Denning acknowledges that work requirements are “a popular idea in Medicaid expansion," but he and Kelly are urging lawmakers to reject the idea now.
BEHEADING DEATH-TRIAL
Kansas woman on trial in beheading of ex-boyfriend's mother
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas woman is on trial for murder in the decapitation of her ex-boyfriend's mother whose body was discovered in the suspect's garage and her head was dumped in the kitchen sink. Rachael Hilyard, of Wichita, is charged with first-degree murder in the April 2017 killing of 63-year-old Micki Davis. The trial got underway Tuesday. The Wichita Eagle reports that prosecutors said they would introduce evidence including testimony from the police officers who discovered Davis’ body in Hilyard’s garage, a taped law enforcement interview with Davis' 9-year-old grandson who called 911 when Hilyard attacked his grandmother, and photos of the crime scene.
POLICE SHOOTING-TOPEKA
Kansas trooper injured, suspect shot during traffic stop
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper who attempted to arrest a male driver during a traffic stop was dragged by the fleeing car before firing multiple shots at the subject. Both were transported to a local hospital, where the trooper was treated for his injuries and released. The driver's condition wasn't immediately available. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says the driver briefly exited his vehicle before fleeing. Preliminary information indicates the trooper was dragged by the fleeing car and during the struggle fired at the driver.
SUPER BOWL PARADE
Andy Reid tells parade-goers Chiefs will win again next year
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of Kansas City Chiefs fans braved sub-freezing wind chills to celebrate the team's first Super Bowl victory in 50 years. If head coach Andy Reid is to be believed, they'll be back for an encore next year. Fans lined the 2-mile parade route on Wednesday to thank their football heroes for bringing the Lombardi Trophy back to Kansas City and ending a Super Bowl drought that began after the Chiefs won Super Bowl IV in 1970. Hours before the parade, police stopped a car driven by an apparently impaired driver who drove through a barricade and along the parade route. The driver and another person were arrested.
FOUR MOTORCYCLE RIDERS DIE
Kansas man takes deal in Nebraska crash deaths of 4 Iowans
OGALLALA, Neb. (AP) — A Kansas man charged with the Nebraska collision deaths of four Iowa motorcyclists has taken a plea deal. Jeser Cisneros-Hernandez, of Liberal, Kansas, pleaded no contest Tuesday in Ogallala to reckless and willful vehicular homicide. Prosecutors dropped three more counts and two other charges in return for his pleas. His sentencing is scheduled for April 3. Prosecutors have said Cisneros-Hernandez's vehicle hit two motorcycles carrying two people each on July 1, 2017, near Ogallala, Two of them were Sheila and James Matheny, from Bedford, Iowa. The other motorcyclists were Michal and Jerolyn Weese, who lived in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
PRESERVING HISTORIC PUBLIC BROADCASTS
Project preserves historic Kansas radio, television programs
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A collaborative effort is underway to preserve and make accessible historic television and radio programs produced by public media stations in Kansas. KMUW-FM and The American Archive of Public Broadcasting said in a news release Wednesday that the online collection will be digitized from deteriorating and obsolete formats. It will showcase statewide coverage of social issues, commentary, public reporting and history from more than 70 years of archival collections in the state. More than 3,000 programs are expected to be preserved during the two-year Kansas Public Media Preservation Project.
WRONGFUL CONVICTION-KANSAS
Kansas no longer fighting claims of wrongly convicted man
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is dropping its fight against the compensation claim from a man who spent 23 years in prison for a double homicide. A judge in 2017 vacated Lamonte McIntyre's convictions, which had been secured even though no physical evidence or motive tied him to the crimes. Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Tuesday that his office decided to drop its flight after reviewing 900 pages of documents from McIntyre's attorney that had not been provided to it previously. He also says an ongoing Kansas Bureau of Investigation review of the 1994 crimes for which McIntyre was charged turned up new information.