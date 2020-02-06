Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

SUPER BOWL PARADE
Andy Reid tells parade-goers Chiefs will win again next year
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of Kansas City Chiefs fans braved sub-freezing wind chills to celebrate the team's first Super Bowl victory in 50 years. If head coach Andy Reid is to be believed, they'll be back for an encore next year. Fans lined the 2-mile parade route on Wednesday to thank their football heroes for bringing the Lombardi Trophy back to Kansas City and ending a Super Bowl drought that began after the Chiefs won Super Bowl IV in 1970. Hours before the parade, police stopped a car driven by an apparently impaired driver who drove through a barricade and along the parade route. The driver and another person were arrested.
AP-US-WINTER-WEATHER
Snowfall blankets Texas, Oklahoma; Deep South to see storms
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A winter storm is bringing snowfall as far south as El Paso, Texas, while areas of the Deep South are at risk of severe weather including tornadoes and torrential rains. The National Weather Service says winter storm warnings and advisories are in effect from eastern New Mexico to the St. Louis metropolitan area on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Storm Prediction Center says severe storms are possible across much of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama later in the day. In Oklahoma, the heavy snow prompted the closure of the state Legislature, and dozens of traffic wrecks were reported in the Oklahoma City area.
PIPELINE WORK-MUD SPILL
Cleanup underway after lubricating mud spills into culvert
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A cleanup effort is underway in Jefferson City after about 1,100 gallons of a mud that is used to lubricate and cool cutting tools spilled into a stormwater culvert that feeds into the Moreau River. The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that the spill happened on Jan. 27 during the ongoing replacement of about 30 miles of pipeline for Phillips 66. The pipelines carry propane and butane to customers in Missouri and Illinois. Joe Stoops, of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, estimates it will take a few weeks to clean up the spill of the clay-based mud.
DEBTORS PRISONS
Missouri county sued over jail time for unpaid court costs
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man at the heart of a state Supreme Court case that overturned what critics called modern-day debtors' prisons is suing the local officials who put him there. Lawyers for 65-year-old Warrensburg resident George Richey sued St. Clair County officials Tuesday. Richey is one of two Missouri men who sued over boarding costs for time spent in county jails. Those are commonly referred to as board bills. Supreme Court judges last year ruled unanimously that while inmates are responsible for those costs, judges cannot send people back to jail for not paying. Richey says his unlawful imprisonment destroyed his life.
DENTIST-ILLEGAL PRESCRIPTIONS
Missouri dentist gets prison term over illegal prescriptions
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Prosecutors say a Missouri dentist was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in prison and fined $50,000 after admitting he illegally prescribed drugs for a woman despite being aware she had a drug problem and a history of mental illness. The U.S. attorneys office says Bradley Seyer, of Florissant, pleaded guilty in June to two felony charges of making false statements to Medicare and illegally issuing prescriptions for narcotic opioids without a legitimate medical purpose,
ST. LOUIS KILLINGS
Prosecutors drop murder charges after judge rejects delay
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has dismissed more than a dozen charges against one of five men indicted in a series of homicides and shootings but plans to refile them later. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Marquise Henderson had been set for trial this week in the 3 1/2 year old case. Among the charges that were dismissed when a judge denied the state's request to postpone the trial were three counts of first-degree murder. Two of the killings happened on Jan. 10, 2016, and the third occurred eight days later.
WINTER WEATHER-MISSOURI
Winter storm blamed for multi-vehicle pileup in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A winter storm has caused a multi-vehicle pileup on an Interstate 70 bridge in central Missouri on but mostly missed a parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win. The National Weather Service initially predicted 2 inches to 3 inches (5.08 to 7.62 centimeters) of snowfall Wednesday along the parade route. But National Weather Service meteorologist Jimmy Barham said the storm shifted slightly, sparring fans from all but a few flurries. Snowfall was heavier to the east, where several tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles collided around noon on a Rocheport bridge, shutting down westbound traffic on the interstate.
MISSOURI DEMOCRATS-UNION
Missouri Democratic Party staff to unionize
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Democratic Party workers are unionizing. Party staffers demanded union recognition Wednesday. Missouri Democratic Party Executive Director Lauren Gepford says party officials will sign the agreement and begin collective bargaining negotiations. Party Data Director Ben Conover is leading the effort to unionize. He says high turnover following biennial party chairperson elections prompted the push. Conover says the hope is to keep workers on staff longer.