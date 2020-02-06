Level 4 sex offender fails to comply with reporting requirements, lives near school, police say

BAY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man who authorities say is a Level 4 sex offender faces a March court date after he reportedly lived 830 feet from a local school, according to police.
Daniel Flood, 33, of Bay was arrested Feb. 5 on suspicion of registered offender living near school, public park, youth center or daycare prohibited and failure to comply with registration and reporting-reporting requirement.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Bay police got a call Feb. 3 that Flood had been released from prison and was classified as a Level 4 sex offender.
Flood listed an address in the 100 block of Travis Street as his address and an officer saw him there plus checked with probation and parole on the address, the affidavit noted.
“This address is approximately 830 feet from Bay Public Schools,” police said in the affidavit.
Officers later went to the address and saw Flood.
“Flood advised that he was living at this address and that he had been since his release from ADC. Mr. Flood advised that he was unaware that he couldn’t live within 2,000 feet of a school,” Bay police said in the affidavit. “He also stated that he had planned to come to the office to register on Feb. 6, 2020. He stated that he wasn’t aware there was a timeline he had to adhere to as far a registration goes, even though he admitted to signing the sex offender acknowledgement form.”
A $75,000 bond was set for Flood, who will be arraigned March 27 in circuit court.
