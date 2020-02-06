Level 4 sex offender fails to comply with reporting requirements, lives near school, police say

“Flood advised that he was living at this address and that he had been since his release from ADC. Mr. Flood advised that he was unaware that he couldn’t live within 2,000 feet of a school,” Bay police said in the affidavit. “He also stated that he had planned to come to the office to register on Feb. 6, 2020. He stated that he wasn’t aware there was a timeline he had to adhere to as far a registration goes, even though he admitted to signing the sex offender acknowledgement form.”