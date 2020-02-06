Polling sites set for Poinsett County

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - Poinsett County voters will now have the opportunity to vote at voting centers throughout the county, now matter where they live.
According to a post on Poinsett County Clerk Teresa Rouse’s Facebook page, the county will now use voting centers.
“Great News for Poinsett County! We are now a vote center county. That means you may vote at any of the following voting sites on Election Day regardless of where you live in the county,” Rouse said in the post.
The locations include:
- Calvary Baptist Life Center in Harrisburg
- Cardinal Community Center in Weiner
- Central Community Church in the Central community
- First Baptist Church in Marked Tree
- Lepanto City Hall Courtroom in Lepanto
- Tyronza Senior Center in Tyronza
- Waldenburg City Hall in Waldenburg
- Old Community Center in Truman
