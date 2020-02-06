Region 8 college to offer gunsmithing course in Arkansas

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Region 8 college is making history by adding a unique education course to its campus.
Prospective students are lining up after Black River Technical College in Pocahontas was recently approved to offer gunsmithing technology courses.
The president of the college, Dr. Martin Eggensperger, says the program will teach manufacturing in the firearms and munitions industry.
Degree and certificate options include an Associate’s, a technical certificate, and a certificate of proficiency.
College officials say the course curriculum will come from major gunsmithing companies like Choate Machine and Tool, Inc., Remington, Sig Sauer, and CZ-USA.
However, there is a process before being admitted to the course including a federal background check, age restrictions, and more.
A student at the college says he’s excited about the gunsmithing opportunity after being around guns his whole life.
“I’m actually a part of a trap shooting team," says BRTC student Samuel Niswonger. "So, like, I would go up to Jacksonville and I’ll shoot up in Sparta, Illinois for like national level. So I’m very excited about gunsmithing.”
The program is also said to be the only one in the nation to make law enforcement inclusion part of the curriculum. School officials also say the guns are locked away in a caged-storage area with minimum access to certain people.
In the United States, there are only six gunsmithing college-based programs and the closest one to Northeast Arkansas is in Oklahoma at Murray State College.
For more details on Black River Tech’s gunsmithing program, click here.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.