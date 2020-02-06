Report: Memphis sends Crowder and Hill to Miami as part of Iguodala trade

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis is sending Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill to Miami as part of the Andre Iguodala trade deal, according to multiple reports.
Both Crowder and Hill sat out the Grizzlies’ Wednesday night game against the Mavericks.
Iguodala, 36, hasn’t played a single game for Memphis this season. The Grizzlies picked up the former NBA finals MVP over the summer in a salary dump from the Golden State Warriors, but he only wanted to suit up for a “contender.”
ESPN is reporting Iguodala agreed to a two-year, $30 million extension with the Miami Heat.
Memphis gets James Johnson, Justice Winslow and Dion Waiters as part of the trade deal.
The NBA’s trade deadline is at 2 p.m. Thursday.
