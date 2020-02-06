Ripley County, Mo. officials search for missing man

By Jasmine Adams | February 6, 2020 at 9:20 AM CST - Updated February 6 at 1:36 PM

RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Deputies with the Ripley County Sheriff’s Office have been searching for Brandon Harris for more than a week.

According to Chief Deputy Charlie Mays, Harris’ vehicle was found at a local business on Saturday, Jan. 25.

Brandon Harris (pictured) has been missing for more than a week. (Source: Ripley County Sheriff's Office)
Mays said Harris’ family and friends told deputies he left more than a week ago and no one has heard from him since.

Deputies have been investigating several leads in reference to his disappearance.

They said Harris is a 38-year-old white male with dark hair. He is likely unshaven.

