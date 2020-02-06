2020 Signing Day features more NEA football standouts going next level

Red Wolves Raw: Westside RB Logan McPherson on signing with Arkansas State as a PWO
By Chris Hudgison | February 5, 2020 at 7:16 PM CST - Updated February 5 at 7:16 PM
Region 8 Sports Extra: Marion WR Slade Webb on signing with Memphis as a PWO
Region 8 Sports Extra: Forrest City RB Kadarius Akins on signing with UAPB
Valley View trio signs Wednesday (Connor Watson, Riley Dodd, Layton Holifield)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - February Signing Day featured NEA athletes getting D1, D2, D3, FCS, and NAIA opportunities. Check out the list of some of the standouts that put pen to paper today.

Logan McPherson (Westside) - Arkansas State (PWO)

Logan Gray (Rivercrest) - Arkansas State (PWO)

Slade Webb (Marion) - Memphis (PWO)

Brandon Calvert (Marion) - Northeastern State

Dylan Chappell (Marion) - Hendrix

J.J. Coopwood (Earle) - Henderson State

Kendarrius Moore (West Memphis) - UCA

Jamaul Crayton (West Memphis) - Henderson State

Connor Watson (Valley View) - Arkansas Tech

Riley Dodd (Valley View) - UCA

John Washburn (Hoxie) - Arkansas Tech

Joel Hoppe (Highland) - Harding

Karson Douglas (Batesville) - Lyon

Brett Barbaree (Gosnell 2016-2018) - Ouachita Baptist

Bryce Dixon (Searcy) - Ouachita Baptist

Jake Harrell (Jonesboro) - Harding

Jerrion Green (Jonesboro) - Northeastern State

Stone Sheffield (Harding Academy) - Harding

You can see the complete list of NEA signees across all sports here.

