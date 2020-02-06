2020 Signing Day features more NEA football standouts going next level

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - February Signing Day featured NEA athletes getting D1, D2, D3, FCS, and NAIA opportunities. Check out the list of some of the standouts that put pen to paper today.
Logan Gray (Rivercrest) - Arkansas State (PWO)
Brandon Calvert (Marion) - Northeastern State
Dylan Chappell (Marion) - Hendrix
Kendarrius Moore (West Memphis) - UCA
Jamaul Crayton (West Memphis) - Henderson State
Connor Watson (Valley View) - Arkansas Tech
Riley Dodd (Valley View) - UCA
John Washburn (Hoxie) - Arkansas Tech
Joel Hoppe (Highland) - Harding
Karson Douglas (Batesville) - Lyon
Brett Barbaree (Gosnell 2016-2018) - Ouachita Baptist
Bryce Dixon (Searcy) - Ouachita Baptist
Jake Harrell (Jonesboro) - Harding
Jerrion Green (Jonesboro) - Northeastern State
Stone Sheffield (Harding Academy) - Harding
You can see the complete list of NEA signees across all sports here.
