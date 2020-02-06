Students learn how to work together to create businesses

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - An area school challenges its students each year by creating a business from the ground up.
One-hundred Paragould High School students in the Advanced Learning Program Entrepreneur Day displayed their own businesses.
Students must manage money, advertise and reach a target audience.
Natural beauty products, jewelry, slime and more were created to be sold.
Paragould School District Advanced Placement Coordinator Karen Snyder says it provides a real-life experience for students.
“Students will learn what it’s like to be a person who works in the community trying to run a business and learning about making a profit, what it takes to advertise and overall, what it’s like to run a business,” she says.
Thursday marked the fifth year for the Entrepreneur Day. Snyder says some students have continued their businesses.
“Some of them have taken the businesses created here and kept them going throughout the year,” she says.
Snyder says it’s important for students to understand what it takes to run a successful business.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.