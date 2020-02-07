Arkansas ranks 50th in dental health

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A recent study showed that the Natural State may have a lot of work to do when it comes to dental health.
According to the report from WalletHub, Arkansas is 50th in the nation in dental health.
The study measured everything from dental habits and care to oral health, as well as the percentage of adolescents who have visited a dentist in the past year.
Among the items found:
- 27th in the percentage of adolescents and 49th in the percentage of adults have visited a dentist in the past year.
- 49th in the percentage of adults with poor or fair oral condition.
- 31st in the percentage of adults who have experienced oral pain in the past year.
The top three states in the study were in the upper Midwest, with Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota finishing at the top.
Regional states include Missouri at 30, Tennessee at 41 and Mississippi at 51.
