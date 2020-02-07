24 Arkansas softball opens season with 2 NEA natives on the roster

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Things are looking up on both Razorback diamonds.
#6 Arkansas baseball was picked to win the SEC West on Thursday.
#24 Arkansas softball will open their season Friday, the roster features two Region 8 Razorbacks. Harrisburg native Keely (Edwards) Huffine enters her senior season. The former Lady Hornet started 25 games in 2019, including appearances in the SEC Tournament and the NCAA Tournament.
Paragould alum Braxton Burnside sat out the 2019 season after transferring from Missouri. Burnside hit 15 HR and had 80 RBI in 2017 and 2018 with the Tigers. The former Lady Ram landed on the 2017 SEC All-Freshman Team.
#24 Arkansas opens the season Friday in the Troy Cox Classic. They’ll face UTEP at 10:30am. The Razorbacks will also play New Mexico State, Nebraska, & Bradley this weekend in New Mexico.
