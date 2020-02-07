Arkansas State men’s basketball has Saturday clash at 1st place Little Rock

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We have rivalry hoops in the Natural State this weekend.
Arkansas State heads down to the capital to face the 1st place team in the Sun Belt. Little Rock has ripped off 6 straight wins to take a 2 game lead in conference play.
The Red Wolves and Trojans tip Saturday at 2:00pm at the Jack Stephens Center. The matchup will be streamed on ESPN+.
Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Standings (as of 2/6/20)
1. Little Rock (11-2 SBC, 17-7 overall)
2. Georgia State (8-4 SBC, 15-8 overall)
3. Texas State (7-5 SBC, 14-9 overall)
4. Georgia Southern (7-5 SBC, 13-10 overall)
5. Arkansas State (7-6 SBC, 15-9 overall)
6. Appalachian State (6-6 SBC, 12-11 overall)
7. UT Arlington (6-6 SBC, 10-13 overall)
8. South Alabama (6-7 SBC, 13-11 overall)
9. Coastal Carolina (5-7 SBC, 12-11 overall)
10. Troy (5-8 SBC, 9-15 overall)
11. Louisiana (4-8 SBC, 9-14 overall)
12. ULM (2-10 SBC, 6-15 overall)
Sun Belt Conference Tournament Explained
The top 10 teams after the regular season qualify for the Sun Belt Conference Tournament. The #1 & #2 seeds have a bye to the semifinals, #3 & #4 to quarterfinals. #5 & #6 would host 2nd round matchups on campus. The 1st Round would feature matchups on campus (#10 at #7, #9 at #8).
