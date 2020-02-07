Arkansas State women’s basketball falls at Georgia State

A-State opened up on a 6-0 run on buckets by Washington and Martin before the Panthers scored four straight. A pair of free throws by Martin and a trey by Tennison then stretched the lead out to seven at 11-4. Taylor knocked down a jumper for the Panthers with under two minutes left in the quarter, but the Red Wolves responded with a fastbreak dish from Wallace to Ford with 41 seconds to go to give the Scarlet and Black a 13-6 lead after the first 10 minutes.