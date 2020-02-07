Authorities investigate dog shot in Trumann

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Trumann police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible for shooting a dog to death.
According to a post on the Trumann Animal Control Facebook page, the female pit bull was shot three times.
“She was found with gunshot wounds to her head and body. The Arkansas Pet Savers stepped up and got her to the vets office in Harrisburg, but after the surgery and closing up, her heart stopped,” Trumann Police Sgt. Shane Blagg said in the post. “I need your help to bring the responsible person or persons to justice.”
Officials are asking that anyone with information on the case send a Facebook message to Trumann Animal Control.
