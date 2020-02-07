A Better Region 8: Arkansas Sportshow

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - This weekend, First National Bank Arena will be turned into an outdoor oasis.
It’s the annual Arkansas Sportshow, presented by the Rotary Club of Jonesboro.
This year's show is different with new features and vendors.
For a complete listing of events, go to arsportshow.com.
Here's what makes the Sportshow so unique: it's all run by volunteers from the Rotary Club and area high school interact clubs.
All of the proceeds from this weekend's show stay local.
Over the years, the money has funded dozens of scholarships, the Fort Rotary playground at Craighead Forest Park, the new Centennial Rotary Plaza downtown and many, many other local projects.
Help support our community and have a great time enjoying outdoor adventures indoors at the FNB Arena this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Arkansas Sportshow.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.