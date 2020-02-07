Blytheville murder case to be featured on national TV

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A 2018 murder in Mississippi County in which authorities found a small puzzle piece on the victim’s stomach will be featured later this month on national television.
The Bianca Rainer case will be part of the show “The Murder Tapes” Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. on Investigation Discovery.
Rainer’s body was found on West Cherry Street by a utility worker in June 2018, Blytheville police said at the time.
The show will look at the case and investigators will talk about it.
“As I was taking photos of her body, I noticed there was a small puzzle piece stuck to her stomach area. It was odd that one puzzle piece was stuck to her body,” an investigator said on the show.
The puzzle piece began a key part of the evidence, officials said, that led to the arrest and conviction of Harold Bennett in the case. Bennett is now serving a life sentence in the Arkansas Department of Corrections in connection with the case.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.