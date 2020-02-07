Crime decreasing due to Skycops, Jonesboro police say

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department’s eyes in the skies have reduced crime since being placed within the city, with officials saying they have done what they’re supposed to do.
Chief of Police Rick Elliott said his statistics do not lie. The nine Skycops are cracking down on crime and deterring it.
The department compared the call volumes for the three months the Skycops have been up and running to the calls before they were up.
From November 2018-January 2019 compared to November 2019-January 2020, crime decreased at two locations.
- Race Street - calls decreased 25 percent, 76 calls to 57 calls
- Cedar Heights - calls decreased 31 percent, 108 calls to 75 calls.
“The cameras have done what we’ve hoped they would do,” Elliott says. “Slow things down to deter crime in those specific areas that we refer to as hot spots or problem areas.”
Also, monitors have been added to the Craighead County 911 Dispatch Center to aid viewing these Skycops and major intersections in Jonesboro.
Chief Elliott added the recording capabilities to traffic cameras are already working in Jonesboro.
“They can look at the information live and give that information back to first responders, as they see it,” he says.
The department plans to add more software to the traffic cameras. The addition will identify specific vehicles at specific times.
Chief Elliott says this addition will aid in investigative purposes for the department.
JPD plans to install three more purchased Skycops within the city soon, for a total of 12 working Skycops.
