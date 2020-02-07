Dog park to honor Batesville woman who died in Sept. 11 terrorist attacks

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Officials held a groundbreaking event this week for a dog park in Batesville that will honor a local woman who died in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.
According to a media release from the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce, the Sara Low Memorial Dog Park will be on Chaney Drive in Batesville.
“The park is named in honor of the late Sara Low, daughter of Mike and Bobbie Low, who died in the 2001 terrorist attacks of the World Trade Center. She was a flight attendant on American Airlines Flight 11,” officials said Friday.
The park will be an off-the-leash dog park, with the project happening due to the work of Steve Bryant and private donations, officials said.
A local Girl Scout, Stephanie Laslo, said the project will be her official Girl Scout community project.
Anyone interested in helping can call the Batesville Parks and Recreation Department at 870-698-2427.
