Week 5 of Fast Break Friday Night is headlined by a 5A East rivalry.
17-3 West Memphis will host reigning state champion Marion in our Game of the Night. You’ve got D1 talent on both squads, including Auburn signee Chris Moore. The Blue Devils are 7-0 in conference play.
The Patriots are tied for 3rd, they feature McDonald’s All-American nominees Detrick Reeves and Makyi Boyce.
Matthew Schwartz will cover the matchup and have postgame reaction.
You can watch Fast Break Friday Night at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.
Fast Break Friday Night (2/7/2020)
Game of the Night: Marion at West Memphis (Boys)
Marion at West Memphis (Girls)
Nettleton at GCT (Boys)
Nettleton at GCT (Girls)
Searcy at Paragould (Boys)
Searcy at Paragould (Girls)
Pocahontas at Westside (Boys)
Highland at Valley View (Boys)
Highland at Valley View (Girls)
Gosnell at Manila (Boys)
Bay at Riverside (Boys)
Fast Break Feature: Lawrence County Tournament
