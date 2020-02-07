Feral hog population to cause area WMAs, NWRs to close

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - At least three area Wildlife Management Areas and National Wildlife Refuges will be closed this month as authorities seek to reduce the feral hog population in the area, officials said Thursday.
The Big Lake Wildlife Management Area, St. Francis Sunken Lands Wildlife Management Area and the Big Lake National Wildlife Refuge will be closed Feb. 10-14 to daytime public access.
Officials said the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Wildlife Services, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and the Missouri Department of Conservation will be working on the project.
“To provide safety for the public and comply with USDA regulations, access will not be allowed during ongoing operations. Varying weather and site specific conditions will not allow for specific dates of the closures. The closure dates allow some flexibility to take advantage of resources over large contiguous tracts of habitat. In the event that access to the WMAs or NWR is restricted. AGFC and partnering agency staff will be on-site to maintain road and access closures,” officials said in the media release.
The project will be done aerially.
