Fire Department awarded new breathing equipment

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - When firefighters respond to the flames, their gear needs to work properly.
A grant totaling $250,000 will ensure gear works correctly for one area fire department.
The Paragould Fire Department’s current self-contained breathing apparatus, or air packs, are getting old. They’re beginning to have maintenance issues.
When firefighters respond to a call, that’s not the ideal time to have issues with breathing equipment.
The Federal Fire Act Grant will award the department 40 new air packs.
These new air packs will replace a majority of the 60 air packs they currently have. The remaining 20 will be spares and used for training.
The grant will supply a harness, custom-fit face piece, and 80 cylinders that hold the air.
Fire Chief Kevin Lang says he and other leaders work together to apply for these grants.
“Every year we get the opportunity, we apply for these grants because any kind of money we can get from somewhere else, lessens the burden on the city budget,” he says.
The new equipment comes with added peace of mind for the department.
“They do have a lifetime warranty on all the electronics as long as we own and maintain the packs,” he says. “We’re hoping that’s going to lessen some of the maintenance costs that we’re out.”
It took the department three years for the department to secure this grant.
The department spent $25,000 to round out the matching grant. Chief Lang says it’s a small amount to pay for the equipment they’re receiving.
