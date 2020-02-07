Heartland police chief goes to State of the Union Address

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A once in a lifetime trip is how one Heartland police chief describes his visit to Washington, D.C. for President Trump’s State of the Union Address.
“I don’t think I was actually prepared for what kind of event this was and how historical something like this is to attend,” said Chief Danny Whiteley with the Poplar Bluff Police Department.
Congressman Jason Smith invited Chief Whiteley as a guest to the State of the Union Address.
“You’re in the same room with all these people that control the entire government of the United States. It was kind of mind boggling," said Chief Whiteley.
One highlight was an extensive conversation with the Director of the Drug Enforcement Administration about funding, trends and investigative techniques.
“The director told one of his staff members there that he would be interested in coming down to the Poplar Bluff area to see first-hand what’s going on, and I think that will happen, and I’m certainly looking forward to it,” he said.
Chief Whiteley was also impressed by the security at the event.
Another moment hit home for Whiteley when a soldier reunited with his family.
“To get to see somebody that’s happy, the family’s back together and everything’s whole again, and that was really a stand-out moment,” he said.
With the President’s impeachment vote set for the day after the State of the Union, Whiteley called it was historical.
“You could feel the tension in the air. You could see the divisiveness. That was very evident,” he said.
Overall, even with a canceled flight back home, Chief Whiteley said he’s thankful for the opportunity.
“It’s something that I will never, ever forget," he said.
