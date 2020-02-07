Highway work to require lane closures in Mississippi County

MARIE, Ark. (KAIT) - The work to one state highway in Region 8 will require highway crews to temporarily close lanes during night time hours to complete the project, according to ArDOT.
Officials said in a media release that the improvements will be done on Highway 14 just west of Marie, beginning February 10.
Crews will be alternatively closing all lanes two miles north and two miles south of the I-55 interchange at Exit 41 during 15-minute increments from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Southbound lanes will be closed Feb. 10-14, while northbound lanes will be closed from Feb. 12-19, officials said.
