Homeless resource center struggles to keep doors open

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The HUB’s doors may close as money dwindles down for the nonprofit organization.
Executive Director Gwendolyn Zugarek says the doors could close as soon as April 2020.
Around 500 new homeless people come to The HUB in Jonesboro to receive help. Zugarek says the organization works to get them back on their feet.
Many people assume The HUB receives sponsored money regularly; the organization solely runs on donations.
Zugarek says they’re in desperate need of help.
“Everything matters and I know a lot of people say that, but really, truly, keeping us open at this point in time is a matter of everybody giving their all towards this,” she says.
The city of Jonesboro worked to start the nonprofit in 2017. Mayor Harold Perrin’s office is working to help The HUB find long-term solutions.
Zugarek says the organization has known the severity of the situation since the fall of 2019.
Right now, their biggest lifeline lies on a grant totaling $2 million.
“If we get approved this month, we only have to try to survive a few more months and then that grant will come through and we’ll be set for five years,” she says.
The HUB will be notified this month on whether or not they’ll receive it.
Zugarek remains hopeful for the organization.
“I do have confidence we will be able to stay open," Zugarek said.
For more information on how to donate, click here or call 870-333-5731.
