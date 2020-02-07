Jonesboro restaurant on the move

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Southern Chef is packing up and leaving.
The restaurant, currently located at 5750 Commerce Square, will move into the old Elephant Car Wash on South Caraway Road.
The restaurant and VP Racing Fuels will open in the location later this year, according to a news release from Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development which represented the property’s seller, H20 Services.
“With the amount of commercial activity and redevelopment Caraway has seen in the last few years, it was perfect timing for this property to be added to the list of developments,” said Zac Qualls, a commercial broker who represented the buyer, Sai Real Estate.
The projected opening date is later this summer.
