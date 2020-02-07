Kickoff time set for Arkansas/Notre Dame football matchup

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - We have a kickoff time on one of the more anticipated matchups on Arkansas’ 2020 football schedule.
Notre Dame and NBC revealed Friday that their September 12th tilt with the Razorbacks will start at 1:30pm. Like all of the Fighting Irish’s home games, the game will be televised on KAIT-NBC.
2020 marks the first ever meeting between the Hogs and Irish. Arkansas will be allotted 7,500 tickets for the trip to South Bend, Indiana. Notre Dame will come to Fayetteville on October 4th, 2025 in the 2nd game of the home & home series.
