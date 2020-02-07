Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

ARKANSAS PROFESSORS-METH ARRESTS
Arkansas professors plead not guilty to making meth
ARKADELPHIA, Ark. (AP) — Two former university professors in Arkansas have pleaded not guilty to charges alleging that they were making methamphetamine in their school's laboratories. Bradley Rowland and Terry Bateman were chemistry professors at Henderson State University when they were arrested in November on a raft of meth-related charges. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that they pleaded not guilty to all of the charges during a hearing Tuesday in Clark County Circuit Court and are free on bond. Authorities began investigating in December 2018 after a university lawyer told the sheriff's office that a faculty member believed two professors were involved in illegal activity.
ARKANSAS LAWMAKER THREATENED
Arkansas lawmaker, candidate say they were threatened
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Little Rock Police are investigating after an Arkansas lawmaker and a legislative candidate said they were harassed following a fundraiser and heard what they believe was a gunshot. State Rep. Vivian Flowers and Ryan Davis told police the incident occurred Monday night in a Little Rock neighborhood. Flowers and Davis are black. They say one white resident told them to leave while they were talking in the street and that a white woman from another house told them to “drop dead." They say they heard a loud bang. Police say they didn't find any shell casings in the area.
SHOPLIFTING SUSPECT-DEATH
Man dies after Conway police use stun gun on him
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a 39-year-old man has died after Conway police used a stun gun on him while responding to a shoplifting report at a grocery store. Conway police responded Tuesday afternoon to reports of two shoplifters at a grocery store. Arkansas State Police say one of the suspects tried to run away, and that Conway police used a stun gun on him to try to subdue him. The man became unresponsive after he was handcuffed and was pronounced dead at a hospital. State police identified him as Lionel Morris.
BC-CHINA-OUTBREAK-UNIVERSITIES
Universities cancel study-abroad programs amid virus fears
Universities are scrambling to assess the risks to their programs from China's virus outbreak. Some are canceling study-abroad opportunities and prohibiting travel affecting hundreds of thousands of students. In the U.S., the cancellations add to the tension between two governments whose relations were already sour. The scare also threatens to cause lasting damage to growing academic exchange programs that reached new heights over the last decade and a half. China sends far more students to the U.S. than any other country, more than 369,000 in the last academic year. The U.S. sends over 11,000 students to China annually.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-SANDERS-FUNDRAISING
Sanders says he raised $25M in January, will bolster ad buys
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Bernie Sanders says he raised a whopping $25 million in January and will use his Democratic presidential campaign's flush bank account to increase television and digital advertising in 10 states. The Vermont senator spent $50 million during the final three months of 2019 and finished the year with $18.2 million in cash on hand. Sanders' campaign manager announced Thursday the candidate will immediately increase staffing in states that vote during the Democratic primary's Super Tuesday, on March 3. The campaign also plans to spend $5.5 million on television and digital ads in eight new states: Arkansas, Colorado, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah.
ARKANSAS EXECUTIONS-EVIDENCE
Arkansas judge OKs testing of evidence on executed inmate
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge has approved an agreement that will allow new tests of fingerprint and DNA evidence that two groups say could exonerate a man executed in 2017. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen approved the agreement between the city of Jacksonville and the sister of Ledell Lee, who was executed for the 1993 slaying of Debra Reese. The American Civil Liberties Union and the Innocence Project had sued the city seeking the release of the evidence. The agreement allows the DNA evidence to be tested by an independent lab and for the fingerprints to be uploaded into a national database.