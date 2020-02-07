Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

ABORTION-KANSAS
Kansas fight over abortion has debate turned 'on its head'
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators considering a proposed amendment to the state constitution on abortion are raising the spectre of women being forced back into using unsafe and unclean “back alley” clinics if their measure does not pass. But in a twist, anti-abortion lawmakers were making the argument Thursday as the House gave first-round approval to the proposed amendment. The measure would overturn a Kansas Supreme Court decision last year protecting abortion rights. Amendment supporters have appropriated language often used by abortion rights backers to fight proposed abortion restrictions. Anti-abortion groups argue that if legislators cannot enact restrictions, clinics will return to being unsafe.
HUTCHINSON PRISON-LOCKDOWN
5 guards injured at Hutchinson Correctional Facility
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — State prison officials say five correctional officers were injured during a disturbance at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility this week. The Department of Corrections says the officers received medical treatment. The disturbance occurred Tuesday. The Kansas Department of Corrections said in a news release the facility is on lockdown and inmates in the central unit have limited movement. The inmates involved in the disturbance are in restrictive housing during an investigation. Weekend visitation for the central unit is canceled until further notice, starting Saturday. Visitations will be allowed in east and south units. No further information was released.
MISSING BROTHERS
Man accused of killing Wisconsin brothers appears in court
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — A man accused of killing two brothers from Wisconsin made his first in-person court appearance in Missouri. Garland Joseph Nelson did not speak during Thursday's hearing. A preliminary hearing date was set for March 24. Nelson, of Braymer, is accused of killing 35-year-old Nick Diemel and 24-year-old Justin Diemel, 24, of Shawano County, Wisconsin. A probable cause statement says the brothers visited Nelson to collect a $250,000 debt. Their remains were found in Missouri and Nebraska. The brothers were reported missing July 21 after they failed to show up for a flight home.
AP-US-BEHEADING-DEATH-TRIAL
Wichita woman convicted of beheading ex-boyfriend's mother
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita woman has been convicted of first-degree murder in the decapitation death of her ex-boyfriend's mother, whose head she left in the kitchen sink. Prosecutors say Rachael Hilyard cut off 63-year-old Micki Davis' head using two steak knives on April 9, 2017. Hilyard was convicted Thursday and sentencing is set for March 27. A prosecutor said the 38-year-old Hilyard attacked Davis without provocation then grabbed a knife “to finish what she started.” Hilyard testified that she thought Davis was dead when she cut off her head. Her defense attorney says his client made bad decisions with horrible consequences.
WICHITA KILLING-BODY FOUND
Body found in Cowley County likely Wichita murder victim
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police say they believe a body found in Cowley County is that of a 50-year-old homicide victim from Hutchinson. Police spokesman Charley Davidson said Thursday the body was found during an investigation into the death of Jerry Jones. KAKE-TV reports the body was found in a structure in northwest Cowley County. Forensic scientists will make a positive identification. Fifty-three-year-old Jefferey Hill is charged with second-degree murder in Jones' death. Police have said a man reported Hill's involvement in a homicide in December and said Jones' body was buried at an unknown location outside of Wichita.
AP-US-FEDERAL-JUDGE-HARASSMENT
Kansas case spurs House panel inquiry on judicial harassment
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The U.S. House Judiciary Committee questioned the adequacy of the protections against workplace harassment and misconduct in the judicial branch after a federal judge in Kansas was publicly reprimanded for sexually harassing female employees and having an extramarital affair with an offender. The Judicial Council for the 10th U.S. Circuit admonished U.S. District Judge Carlos Murguia last September for subjecting employees to sexually suggestive comments, inappropriate text messages and non-work contact. The committee said in a letter Thursday that the Judicial Council's findings “document very troubling workplace behavior by an active judge that was never reported.”
SUPER BOWL PARADE
Chief lauds officers' restraint during Chiefs' parade chase
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City officials are praising the decision-making and restraint shown by the officers who stopped an allegedly impaired driver who led police on a chase along the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade route. Prosecutors on Thursday charged 42-year-old Addae Doyle, of Kansas City, Kansas, with resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith said at a news conference that the arresting officers avoided hitting the speeding car along the route or shooting the driver because they didn't want the car to veer off course and hit fans. No one was hurt and the parade went off hours later without a hitch.
TRANSGENDER YOUTH-SPORTS-KANSAS
Kansas lawmaker pursues bill on transgender youth in sports
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A conservative legislator in Kansas is pursuing a proposal to prevent transgender high school and middle school students from playing on sports teams aligned with their gender identities. LGBTQ rights advocates are trying to kill it even before he can formally introduce it. The LGBTQ rightsd group Equality Kansas had a Statehouse news conference Thursday to denounce the proposal from Republican Rep. Michael Capps, of Wichita. Capps told reporters that his goal is “athletic protection for girls.” But Kansas City-area Democratic Rep. Brandon Woodard called the bill “repugnant” and said, “Bills like this are why young LGBTQ kids die by suicide."