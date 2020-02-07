Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

MISSING BROTHERS
Man accused of killing Wisconsin brothers appears in court
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — A man accused of killing two brothers from Wisconsin made his first in-person court appearance in Missouri. Garland Joseph Nelson did not speak during Thursday's hearing. A preliminary hearing date was set for March 24. Nelson, of Braymer, is accused of killing 35-year-old Nick Diemel and 24-year-old Justin Diemel, 24, of Shawano County, Wisconsin. A probable cause statement says the brothers visited Nelson to collect a $250,000 debt. Their remains were found in Missouri and Nebraska. The brothers were reported missing July 21 after they failed to show up for a flight home.
HOME INTRUDER KILLED
Police: Teenager fatally shot during Columbia home invasion
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Columbia police say a 17-year-old was fatally shot when he and another person broke into a home. Police said Thursday that Joseph Valention Taylor was shot Wednesday by a homeowner. He died at the scene. KMIZ-TV police are searching for the second suspect, who ran away after Taylor was shot. Former Cole County Prosecutor Bill Tackett said such shootings would be justified under Missouri law if someone reasonably believes it is necessary to use deadly force to protect themselves or others.
MISSOURI-HAWLEY-AUDIT
Audit: Missouri Sen. Hawley used state vehicle for politics
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — An audit says U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley used a state vehicle to travel to political events during his time as Missouri attorney general. State Auditor Nicole Galloway released the audit Thursday. Her office found that Hawley has reimbursed some expenses after making campaign-related stops while using a state vehicle but he owes more. The audit also found that there is an appearance of impropriety but no evidence that laws were broken in work that Hawley's campaign consultants did with attorney general staffers. Hawley says there was bias in the Democratic auditor's review.
SUPER BOWL PARADE
Chief lauds officers' restraint during Chiefs' parade chase
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City officials are praising the decision-making and restraint shown by the officers who stopped an allegedly impaired driver who led police on a chase along the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade route. Prosecutors on Thursday charged 42-year-old Addae Doyle, of Kansas City, Kansas, with resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith said at a news conference that the arresting officers avoided hitting the speeding car along the route or shooting the driver because they didn't want the car to veer off course and hit fans. No one was hurt and the parade went off hours later without a hitch.
PRISON WORKER-INMATE SEX
Former Missouri prison worker charged with sex with inmate
CAMERON, Mo. (AP) — A former Missouri prison worker has been charged with engaging in sexual conduct with an inmate who is serve a life sentence for second-degree murder. The St. Joseph News-Press reports that the felony was filed this week against Laura Sykes, a former employee at the Crossroads Correctional Center in northwest Missouri. No attorney is listed for her in online court records. Charging documents said the sexual conduct occurred between March 14, 2018, and July 10, 2018, overlapping with a four-month lockdown that began after hundreds rioted over conditions at the now-closed prison.
LAKE OF THE OZARKS-CASINOS
Lawmakers advance proposal for casinos at Lake of the Ozarks
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri House panel has endorsed a plan that could allow casinos to be built near the Lake of the Ozarks. The proposal endorsed Thursday would ask voters whether to amend the state constitution to allow casinos on the Osage River between the Bagnell Dam and the point where the Osage River meets the Missouri River. House member Rocky Miller, who represents the lake area, said he filed the proposal to try to preempt a potential initiative petition drive to allow casinos on the popular tourist lake in central Missouri. The Missouri Constitution currently allows casinos only along the Mississippi and Missouri rivers.
MISSOURI RIVER FLOODING
Corps increases water flowing into lower Missouri River
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The amount of water being released into the Missouri River from Gavins Point Dam has been increased to free up more space in the reservoirs upstream before spring. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Thursday that the amount of water flowing out of Gavins Point on the Nebraska-South Dakota border had been increased to 35,000 cubic feet (991.09 cubic meters) per second. The current releases from Gavins Point dam are more than double what is typical for this time of year. The Corps is working to clear out as much space as possible in the reservoirs ahead of what is expected to be another wet year.
OPERA-$45 MILLION GIFT
Illinois woman gives $45 million to St. Louis Opera Theatre
WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (AP) — An Illinois woman who died in December left a $45 million bequest for the Opera Theatre of St. Louis. The company said Thursday the bequest from Phyllis Herndon Brissenden is one of the largest gifts in America opera history. Brissenden, of Springfield, Illinois, died Dec. 17. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Brissenden was a lifetime board member and contributed to the opera since it opened in 1976. The company's general director, Andrew Jorgensen, said the bequest will increase the company's endowment fund to $80 million from $35 million. Some income will be available in 2022 but it will be several years before the full effect of the gift is evident.