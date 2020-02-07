Man charged with killing, forcing others to dump victim’s body

In this undated photo provided by the McDonald County (Missouri) Sheriff's Office is Henry Bridgeford. Bridgeford was charged Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, with fatally shooting Christian Zigmunt of Bella Vista, Arkansas, while getting a ride home from a party and then forcing two other people in the vehicle to dump the body along a rural road. Bridgeford is jailed without bond on a first-degree murder charge, one count of armed criminal action and two counts of kidnapping, in Zigmunt's death. (McDonald County Sheriff's Office via AP) (Source: AP)