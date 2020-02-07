Memphis Zoo looking to hire 100 team members

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you’re looking for a new job, the Memphis Zoo has an opportunity for you!
The Memphis Zoological Society has announced plans to add nearly 100 new team members. Positions include zoo operations, culinary, and retail.
Part-time, full-time, seasonal work and internships opportunities are currently available.
Memphis Zoo Cheif Executive Officer Jim Dean said, “Memphis Zoo is looking for passionate individuals who are customer-service oriented and dedicated to the Zoo’s mission: to create adventures and save wildlife.”
If you are interested, apply at memphiszoo.org/careers.
