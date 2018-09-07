More Sun Saturday but Rain Returns Soon

A couple of showers will develop after dark, but many of us will stay dry. We’ll kick off the weekend with sunny conditions and highs in the upper 40s. Clouds and rain return on Sunday into early next week. Another round of rainy weather arrives on Wednesday. These two systems could drop one to two inches of rainfall across Region 8, but we don’t anticipate any severe weather. There’s still disagreement on the timing of these waves of rain and how long they will linger. Check back as we narrow down when the heaviest of rain will be.