NMSU looks to extend streak vs Kansas City

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Aggies have scored 69.2 points per game against WAC opponents so far, an improvement from the 64.3 per game they put up against non-conference opponents.JUMPING FOR JABARI: Jabari Rice has connected on 38.8 percent of the 103 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 13 of 32 over the last five games. He's also made 81.2 percent of his free throws this season.