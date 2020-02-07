Registered sex offender arrested after trying to meet 14-year-old at sports show

“Cody asked if the girl could talk on the phone so (Investigator) conducted a recorded call with him purporting herself to be the 14-year-old girl. In the recorded conversation, Cody stated that he was coming to Jonesboro for the Sports Show on 2/8/20 and attempted to arrange a meeting with the girl on that date. During the chat conversations, Cody sent several photos of himself and was subsequently identified as Robert Cody Wilmans, who is a registered sex offender from Newport, Arkansas,” Jonesboro police said in the affidavit.