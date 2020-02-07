Registered sex offender arrested after trying to meet 14-year-old at sports show

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jackson County man who is a registered sex offender was arrested after he reportedly tried to set up a meeting with a 14-year-old girl at this weekend’s sports show in Jonesboro.
The 14-year-old “girl” that he spoke with was actually a Jonesboro police detective, according to a probable cause affidavit released Thursday.
Robert Cody Wilmans, 35, of Newport was arrested Feb. 5 on suspicion of internet stalking of a child after the investigation by Jonesboro police.
Jonesboro police said in the affidavit that officers had been monitoring a social media account that belongs to a 14-year-old girl Jan. 23, when they received a friend request and private message from Wilmans.
“Cody immediately asked if the girl was single and how old she was,” Jonesboro police said in the affidavit. “When advised that she was 14, Cody stated ‘U r to young for me’ but less than one minuter late stated ‘we can be friends’ then, approximately two hours later, asked for the girls phone number.”
Authorities said Wilmans had tried to reach out to the girl several times online after the account was inactive for several days.
According to the affidavit, the conversations online turned sexual, with Wilmans asking “if he could perform specific sex acts with the girl when they meet."
On Jan. 28, Wilmans then asked to speak to the “girl”.
“Cody asked if the girl could talk on the phone so (Investigator) conducted a recorded call with him purporting herself to be the 14-year-old girl. In the recorded conversation, Cody stated that he was coming to Jonesboro for the Sports Show on 2/8/20 and attempted to arrange a meeting with the girl on that date. During the chat conversations, Cody sent several photos of himself and was subsequently identified as Robert Cody Wilmans, who is a registered sex offender from Newport, Arkansas,” Jonesboro police said in the affidavit.
A $200,000 bond was set for Wilmans, who will be arraigned March 27 in circuit court.
