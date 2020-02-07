School road dedication is 40 years in the making

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - A local city and school district have fulfilled a promise lost in time this week, to the family who sold them the land to the school.
Ronnie Huey sold a plot of land to the Harrisburg School District in the 1980s with just one condition, to name a street on school property in memory of his late daughter.
Now 40 years later, the school and the city have held up their end of the deal.
Myra Lynn was only nine when she lost her life to leukemia.
“A few years later there was land purchased and in that agreement, the street going into the school would be named after her in her memory,” said Myra Lynn’s brother, Lance Huey.
However, a street was never named in Myra Lynn’s honor.
“It just kind of fell through the cracks, no one’s to blame, no one’s at fault,” said Lance.
A family friend called the school recently to ask about the decades-old deal.
It only took two months for the city and school to work together to finish this 40-year-old project.
“To finally give them some closure on this project that should have been done it feels great,” said Harrisburg Mayor Justin Kimble.
“I’m just so happy to see this get done, I just can’t tell you how happy I am,” said Ronnie Huey, Myra Lynn’s father.
On Thursday, family, friends, and school and city officials met at Harrisburg Elementary School for the dedication of Myra Lynn Huey Circle.
Family members said the road dedication is a fitting tribute to Myra Lynn’s memory.
“It’s really amazing because we lost my mom July the first and she would have really enjoyed this,” said Lance.
