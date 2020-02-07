Walnut Ridge sees jump in residential growth, markets for new businesses

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Walnut Ridge saw a lot of residential growth in 2019, and now they’re working to bring in more new businesses.
The city issued 69 residential building permits in 2019.
Mayor Charles Snapp says that’s 75% more than in 2017 and 2018 combined.
They noticed an uptick in residential building permits in 2015, after Peco Foods in Randolph County and American Silica in Black Rock opened.
The two industrial businesses created more jobs in and around Lawrence County, leaving a need for housing and retail businesses.
“As jobs and major industry open, then, they need more services to serve the people that work there. So this is all a spin-off of the growth of the region,” said Snapp.
Snapp said while there are some highs and lows in adjusting to this kind of growth, overall, it benefits the future of their community.
After seeing the recent residential growth, Walnut Ridge is now focusing on bringing in new businesses to the area.
The city recently launched a new marketing campaign sending out information to possible businesses every couple of weeks, explaining why Walnut Ridge is a good place to invest their business in.
“Businesses bring jobs, jobs bring people, people and businesses create taxes, " said Snapp. “And then we have better streets, better drainage, better parks, improved fire, police departments, the whole nine yards.”
The city has only been sending out information since the beginning of the year, but already have meetings set up to show property to possible new businesses
In addition to reaching out to retail businesses, the city has also increased advertising aimed at more industrial businesses.
Mayor Snapp said they hope to see the growth continue not just in Walnut Ridge, but in all of Lawrence County.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.