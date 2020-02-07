17-year-old girl shot, sheriff’s office investigating

By Region 8 Newsdesk | February 7, 2020 at 11:05 AM CST - Updated February 7 at 11:05 AM

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A 17-year-old Mississippi County girl is recuperating at a Memphis hospital after investigators say she was found shot.

The shooting happened early Friday morning near Burdette.

Lt. Deborah Holifield, an investigator with the sheriff’s office, told Region 8 News the victim was taken to Regional One Health Medical Center (The MED) in Memphis with a gunshot wound to the left side.

The investigator said the victim was not from Burdette but confirmed she was a Mississippi County resident.

Holifield said they are not looking for a specific suspect; however, she said the case was still under investigation pending further questioning with the victim.

